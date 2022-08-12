Vierling, Phils star on defense, end Mets’ 6-game win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said they were lacking, beat New York 2-1 in 10 innings. Hernandez, a former Mets star and an 11-time Gold Glove first baseman, criticized the Phillies’ defensive skills during an SNY telecast Tuesday night. The Phillies made several nifty plays in ending the Mets’ six-game winning streak. The Mets also lost infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to early injuries. McNeil exited after grounding out in the second with a right thumb laceration and Escobar departed with left side tightness.

