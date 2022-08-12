Reliever Ken Giles designated for assignment by Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-handed reliever Ken Giles has been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners. They had signed him last year to a $7 million, two-year contract when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Seattle knew Giles wouldn’t pitch in 2021, but the 31-year-old appeared in only five games this season. He has been on the injured list since July 9 because of right shoulder tightness. Giles had 34 saves in 63 appearances for 2017 World Series champion Houston. He has 484 strikeouts in 355 innings while pitching for four teams over eight big league seasons.

