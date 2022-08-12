Osasuna beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league opener

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish season has kicked off with Osasuna beating Sevilla 2-1 at home. Aimar Oroz converted a spot kick for the 74th-minute winner after the referee ruled that Sevilla midfielder Papu Gómez committed a foul in the area. Chimy Ávila scored the first goal of the 2022-23 season in the ninth minute. Rafa Mir equalized two minutes later. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui questioned the penalty, which was called after Jon Moncayola fell following a brush with Gómez. Lopetegui said it was difficult to understand especially after Spanish referees had met with teams this summer to say that they would raise the bar on what constituted a penalty.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.