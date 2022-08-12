Ferguson stays in front, Doherty leads women in NIreland

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland followed up his big opening round with an even-par 70 but it kept him in the lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Ferguson carded a course-record 61 on Thursday at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event that features men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously. The 26-year-old Ferguson remained on 9 under overall after Friday’s round at Massereene Golf Club. Borja Virto of Spain was one shot back after his 67. Amanda Doherty of the United States kept her lead the women’s tournament after her 5-under 67 at Massereene. At 11 under overall, Doherty is one shot ahead of compatriot Lauren Coughlin and Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.