Delle Donne scores 24, Mystics stay in race for No. 4 seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-70. Washington (21-14) moved within a half-game of fourth-place Seattle, which plays later Friday, for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The top-four seeds get home-court advantage in the first round. Indiana (5-29) closes the regular season on Sunday against the Mystics, trying to snap a 17-game losing streak. Washington made just three of its first 17 3-pointers before Alysha Clark made a wide open shot from the corner to extend the lead to 75-62 with 2:14 remaining. Elizabeth Williams added 10 points for Washington. Emily Engstler made all six of her field-goal attempts and scored a career-high 18 points for Indiana.

