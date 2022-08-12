Bills place trust in Dorsey to drive high-powered offense

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Ken Dorsey has the self-awareness to appreciate the role of being a first-time offensive coordinator taking over a high-powered Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills offense. Dorsey laughs while saying there’s some pent-up angst he likes to release in constantly pacing the sidelines between calling plays during practice. The 41-year-old is accustomed to the challenges of being in and sharing the spotlight since college. He went 38-2 in quarterbacking a star-studded Miami Hurricanes team that won the 2001 season national championship. Dorsey is also familiar with Buffalo, having spent the previous three years as the team’s quarterbacks coach before being promoted after Brian Daboll was hired to coach the New York Giants.

