Belgian strikers in Milan in focus as Serie A season starts

MILAN (AP) — Two Belgian strikers are likely to be in focus when the Italian league season starts Saturday. Returning Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has already shown what he can do in Serie A but compatriot Charles De Ketelaere is something of an unknown quantity for city rival AC Milan. De Ketelaere scored a hat trick in his first start in a friendly for Milan and the 21-year-old will be looking to hit the ground running when the Rossoneri kick off their title defense against Udinese on Saturday. Inter starts at Lecce which is the same team Lukaku made his debut against three years ago. José Mourinho’s Roma kicks off its season on Sunday at Salernitana and Juventus and Napoli play on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.