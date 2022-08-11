Vikings’ Kendricks builds rapport with new LB partner Hicks

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Eric Kendricks is forming a bond quickly with new Minnesota Vikings linebacker partner Jordan Hicks. Kendricks played the last decade next to close friend Anthony Barr at UCLA even before the Vikings. Their mutual understanding was strong enough that sometimes all it took was one look. Barr became a free agent. Hicks signed with Minnesota in March after being cut by Arizona. Both Kendricks and Hicks have said they’re well on their way to being in sync. They each told defensive coordinator Ed Donatell earlier this year how much they enjoy playing with the other.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.