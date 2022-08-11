Seahawks QBs Lock, Smith hope for edge in preseason opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ preseason opener at Pittsburgh could go a long way toward determining who begins the season as their starting quarterback. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are battling to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver in March. Lock seemed to gain some momentum during a scrimmage last weekend. But Smith remains the leader in the competition, in part because of his history filling in for Wilson. Coach Pete Carroll says he’s interested to see what both do with their preseason opportunities.

