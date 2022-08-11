Late FG gives Giants, Daboll 23-21 victory over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Graham Gano hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, Daniel Jones was solid in limited work and the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 on Thursday night to open the preseason. The Giants gave Brian Daboll a victory in his head coaching debut against his predecessor and the team he started his NFL career with. Despite some breakouts by the offensive line, the Giants moved the ball well, with Jones completing 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards. Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe each threw touchdown passes for New England

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.