Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are the 14th different NFL team for journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson. The 36-year-old Johnson brings a wealth of experience as he tries to earn the backup role behind Russell Wilson. Johnson has been signed or re-signed 27 times by NFL teams since being drafted in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He’s also had a stint in the XFL. He says he’s just trying to enjoy every minute of every moment. He hopes to keeping playing until he’s 40.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.