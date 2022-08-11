FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov. 20

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to Nov. 20. It gives host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday. It stretches the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago. The surprise late switch was signed off by a FIFA committee including president Gianni Infantino and leaders of the six continental soccer bodies. The plan was revealed Wednesday after several rounds of global ticket sales to fans since last year.

