Faber new Texas Motor Speedway GM after Ramage SMI promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mark Faber has been named the general manager of Texas Motor Speedway. The move Thursday came after the promotion of Rob Ramage to a senior vice president role for Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates TMS and other tracks. Ramage was named VP of government relations and deputy counsel for SMI. He had been in a similar role at Texas since 2013 before becoming the track’s GM just last August after the departure of Eddie Gossage. Faber will join TMS after serving as senior VP of global partnerships at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

