Contract standoff between Bears, star LB Smith continues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The contract standoff between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith continued Thursday with the star linebacker watching practice from the sideline and new coach Matt Eberflus saying he expects healthy players participating on the field. The Bears removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday a day after he went public with a trade request. The move by the team opened up the possibility of fines for missing practices. Eberflus declined to discuss what actions the team might take. But he made it clear he expects healthy players to practice. Smith has accused the Bears of using bad-faith tactics during negotiations for a contract extension.

