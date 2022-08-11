Cabrera, Marlins end Phillies’ 7-game streak with 3-0 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Tanner Scott worked in and out of trouble in the ninth, and the Miami Marlins ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory. Scott struck out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto with two men on to end the eighth. In the ninth, he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but he struck out Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling and got Brandon Marsh to weakly ground out, earning his 16th save in a 39-pitch outing. Phillies star Kyle Schwarber was pulled for a pinch-runner in the fifth inning with what the team called a mild right calf strain.

