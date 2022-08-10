NZ test batsman Ross Taylor makes racism claim in new book

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Recently retired test batsman Ross Taylor says in an autobiography he experienced racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket. Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room comments and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials. Taylor’s book is entitled “Black & White.” In it, he writes, “Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport. For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up.”

