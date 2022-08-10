Morata may help Atlético Madrid complete its attack

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid’s biggest addition to the squad this season may end up being a player who already belonged to the club. Álvaro Morata returned from on loan to Juventus and his impressive performances in the offseason have given Atlético hope that he may be the player needed by coach Diego Simeone to complete his attack. There had been doubts about whether Atlético would keep Morata or try to transfer him again on loan or even sell the player. Juventus and Manchester United reportedly were among the clubs that wanted him on its squad again but Simeone apparently liked what he saw from the 29-year-old striker.

