Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three times, tying a franchise record by scoring a run in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds. Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright in 2008 for the longest in Mets history. Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings for his 10th victory, reaching double-digit wins for the first time since he went 11-8 for Seattle in 2015.

