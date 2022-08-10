Korir joins Jepchirchir in defending NYC Marathon title

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Korir is joining fellow Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir in attempting to defend his title at the New York City Marathon. Korir won the 50th edition of the five-borough race last November, two years after finishing second. He’ll be joined in the men’s field by 2021 runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, along with 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata of Ethiopia and Kenyan runner Evans Chebet, according to New York Road Runners. Jepchirchir told The Associated Press in June that she planned to race New York again. She won last year’s race four months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. She said she’s eyeing the course record in NYC after finishing 8 seconds off the mark last year.

