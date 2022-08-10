Jaguars to play starters ‘a couple series’ against Browns
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach says quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram and rookie center Luke Fortner. Pederson says he wants to see the offense “put together” in hopes of seeing “some crisp plays, some good execution and try to score a few points.” Pederson expects starters to play “a couple series” against the Browns.