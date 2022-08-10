Former Washington St coach files wrongful termination claim

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency. Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling, has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination. Rolovich was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine. Rolovich is Catholic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.