Browns place Grant on IR after he tore Achilles in practice

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles tendon during practice. Grant will miss the season, forcing Cleveland to find another option to fix its lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant signed a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March. Grant got hurt at the end of a pass route in one-on-one drills while battling cornerback A.J. Green for the ball. Grant suffered a similar tear in 2018 with Miami.

