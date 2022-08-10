Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first four games of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice recently. Saban said it typically takes 6-8 weeks to recover and that the sophomore receiver and return man could return as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns.

