Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin has been suspended for failing a doping test at a competition. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says he tested positive at a second-tier event in his home country Slovakia for SARM-22. It’s a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone. Martin’s career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020 and he was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. He has a career record of 27-38 and lost in qualifying rounds at each Grand Slam singles tournament this year.

