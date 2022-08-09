Lauren Jackson officially back in international basketball

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in a comeback to international basketball. The 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-woman team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys. The No. 3-ranked Opals have been drawn in Group C with pool matches against France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada in the tournament scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 in Sydney.

