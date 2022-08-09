Jets’ Saleh: Becton’s season likely over after knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced right tackle Mekhi Becton will “more than likely” miss the entire season because of another injury to his surgically repaired right knee. Becton was having a second evaluation after suffering a chip fracture to his kneecap during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later in the day revealed more damage to the knee than first expected. The 6-foot-7 Becton injured the same knee last year in the opening game at Carolina and missed the rest of the season. The latest injury isn’t related.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.