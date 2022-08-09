Interim chair is 1st woman to lead Hockey Canada board

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams. Skinner, a Toronto attorney, is the first woman to lead the organization’s board. She succeeds Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned last week. The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team. The freeze will continue until Hockey Canada meets several conditions, including a plan to change its culture.

