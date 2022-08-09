Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League group stage is still on. Dynamo got extra time goals to beat Sturm Graz 2-1 on Tuesday and complete a 3-1 aggregate win in the third qualifying round. Dynamo’s four Champions League qualifying games in the past 20 days are the only competitive games it has played all year during Russia’s war on its home country. Dynamo next faces Benfica in a two-leg playoff for a spot in the lucrative group stage. Benfica beat Midtjylland 3-1 on Tuesday and 7-2 on aggregate. Rangers and PSV Eindhoven also advanced to the playoff round.