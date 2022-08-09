Chisox SS Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger tear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend. The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Anderson is batting .301. Anderson will have surgery Thursday in Chicago. He was hurt Saturday on a check swing in his last at-bat in a win at Texas. If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season. Anderson recently was suspended two games for making contact with an umpire last month. He served the first game Sunday and then sat out the first game of the doubleheader against the Royals.

