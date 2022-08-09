Chiefs’ Fenton off PUP list; DT Shelton agrees to deal

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton has returned from the physically unable to perform list. That gives him plenty of time to test out his surgically repaired shoulder and ramp up in training camp before the start of the regular season. Fenton is expected to start along with first-round pick Trent McDuffie and breakout star L’Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs also agreed with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton on a contract for the coming season. He was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2005 and spent two seasons with the Patriots and one with the Lions before spending last season with the Giants.

