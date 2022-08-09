Blue Jays sign OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to 1-year deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract. They announced the move before Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore. The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season. Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers. Then he was traded to Boston in December and played a second stint with the Red Sox. Bradley was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

