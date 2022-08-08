USA Swimming cuts deal to simplify anonymous abuse reporting

DENVER (AP) — USA Swimming has added technology to its abuse-reporting systems that will allow better communication between investigators and reporters who want to remain anonymous. The organization announced a deal with RealResponse on international Safe Sport Day. One feature in RealResponse’s technology is the ability to exchange information with anonymous reporters via text. Though organizations can often act more decisively when victims or witnesses attach their names to reports, anonymous reporting is crucial because often victims fear retribution if their names become public. RealResponse has developed technology that allows reporters to file reports about abuse via text, and for those who receive the reports to follow up while the name of the reporter remains concealed.

