Training camp performance raises hopes for Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than a decade has passed since the Green Bay Packers had a defense that could be described as elite. This could be the year that changes. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers conceded at the start of training camp that the offense could take its lumps early as it faces a defense that didn’t allow a single touchdown in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That’s pretty much been the case. The defense’s performance in training camp has raised hopes it can build off the momentum it established in the postseason.

