Seattle Kraken add Dave Lowry to staff as assistant coach

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have added former Winnipeg interim coach Dave Lowry to the coaching staff for the upcoming season. Lowry spent most of last season as the interim head coach for the Jets. He took over on Dec. 17 and went 26-22-6. Lowry had joined Winnipeg as an assistant coach before the start of the 2020 season. He has also worked as an assistant with Los Angeles and Calgary, along with stints as a head coach with three different teams in the Western Hockey League.

