Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. His previous deal was through 2023. Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the team. He’s made a record 91.1% of his field goal attempts, and his 1,360 points are the most ever by a player through his first 10 seasons. He set another record last year with a 66-yard kick at Detroit that won the game. He is 16 of 16 on field goal attempts in the final minute of regulation and has converted 58 straight in the fourth quarter and overtime.

