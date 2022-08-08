Judge hits No. 44, Yankees beat Mariners 9-4 to stop skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, Andrew Benintendi doubled twice and had three RBIs, and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4. Aaron Judge hit his 44th home run in the ninth inning to cap the Yankees’ big night beating up Seattle pitching. Donaldson and Benintendi got it started as New York knocked around starter Logan Gilbert for seven earned runs and 10 hits — six for extra bases. That was plenty for New York starter Jameson Taillon, who scattered three hits over seven innings.

