Gilmore appears to have found right landing spot in Indy

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Stephon Gilmore waited patiently to find the right team in free agency. It looks as if he found the perfect landing spot. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has looked like his old self through the first two weeks of practice — blanketing receivers, breaking up passes, even picking off Matt Ryan with an acrobatic play Sunday. He’s turning heads and making the Colts feel as if they got a bargain with the 31-year-old cornerback.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.