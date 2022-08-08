Dallas clinches playoff berth behind Mabrey’s career-high 31

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, Teaira McCowan had 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 86-77 to clinch a playoff berth. For the second straight year, Dallas beat New York to clinch a playoff spot. Dallas, which has won five straight games for the first time since the 2018 season, can clinch the sixth playoff spot with a win over the Liberty on Wednesday. Mabrey scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 67-64 lead and Dallas led the rest of the way. Mabrey’s third 3-pointer of the game, to set a career-high for points, gave Dallas a 79-71 lead. Sabrina Ionescu scored 32 points for New York, one shy of tying her career-high.

