Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi has signed for Bournemouth two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as $15.3 million. Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June soon after helping Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final. The Dutch club lost to Roma. Bournemouth opened its season with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

