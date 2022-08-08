AP source: Durant reiterates desire to be traded by Brooklyn

Kevin Durant has again told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded. He’s reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday night. That person says Durant also told Tsai that he has concerns about the Nets’ direction under coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. The Athletic first reported the details of the latest meeting between Tsai and Durant. Tsai tweeted Monday night that he supports the team’s front office and coaching staff.

