Sevilla set to sign former Spain and Madrid midfielder Isco

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla is boosting its squad by signing Isco Alarcón from Real Madrid. The attacking midfielder did not renew his contract with Madrid and is set to sign a two-year deal with Sevilla after passing a medical on Monday. Sevilla says the 30-year-old Isco is already in Seville to finalize his deal. He will be the club’s third signing for the season after it brought defenders Marcão and Alex Telles to help make up for the departures of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos. Sevilla will open its Spanish league campaign at Osasuna on Friday.

