Ramsey scores for Nice to secure draw with Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Wales international Aaron Ramsey came off the bench to score the equalizer for Nice in a 1-1 draw with promoted Toulouse in the French league. Signed on a free transfer from Juventus this summer, Ramsey replaced Calvin Stengs in the 76th minute and made an instant impact for his new club by pouncing on a pass from Billal Brahimi to score with a first-time effort in the 78th. Ramsey is the first Welshman to play in the French league since Brynley Griffith in 1959 according to the Ligue 1 official website. Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring by flicking home a cross from Toulouse captain Branco Van den Boomen in the 20th.

