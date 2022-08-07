Michigan names Naurato interim coach after Pearson exit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan promoted Brandon Naurato to interim hockey coach for one season on Sunday, two days after cutting ties with coach Mel Pearson following an investigation into the program. An investigation revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing last year. Pearson was 99-64-16 at Michigan over five seasons. Naurato was on Pearson’s staff last season after he was a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons. He was a forward for the Wolverines and played minor league hockey for four years.

