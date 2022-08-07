McKenzie’s 8 Ks, Maile’s HR puts Guardians over Astros 1-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Houston Astros 1-0. McKenzie retired 15 straight hitters before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth. Maile’s fifth-inning home run off Christian Javier landed on the home run porch in left field. Emmanuel Clase got his 24th save in 26 opportunities. Javier gave up six hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over six innings.

