Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung Kim is the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War II. The 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” made a name for himself at the Wyndham Championship. Kim shot 61 and captured his first PGA Tour title by five shots. That makes him an instant PGA Tour member and now he’s eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. Rickie Fowler missed the cut but still managed to finish No. 125 in the FedEx Cup to advance. Justin Lower missed his card by three-putting for bogey from long range on the final hole.

