Kelly wins playoff in Canada for 3rd Champions title of year

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jerry Kelly missed a chance to win in regulation at the Shaw Charity Classic. And then he made short work in overtime by making a 4-foot birdie putt to win. Kelly now has three wins this year on the PGA Tour Champions. That’s tied with Steven Alker for the most this year on the 50-and-older circuit. Alker didn’t play in Canada. He still leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Kelly shot a 67, while Huston had a 65. The final round was so tight that five players finished one shot behind. The group included U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington.

