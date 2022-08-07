Cardinals outslug Yankees 12-9 to complete 3-game sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9, completing a three-game sweep. St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season. DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September. St. Louis moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees. New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to single digits for the first time since June 15.

