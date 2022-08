NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling right-hander Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday prior to their series finale with the New York Mets. The 24-year-old has been a key member of the Braves’ rotation over the last three seasons and in the postseason, but has a 5.11 ERA over 21 starts this season. He’s also tied for the major league lead with 53 walks.

