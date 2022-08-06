Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong ‘pen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance. All-Star Luis Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Twins. They kept their two-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central. Bo Bichette homered and had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who are three games above the cut for the AL wild card race. They lost reliever Tim Mayza to a dislocated non-throwing shoulder after a collision with Nick Gordon at the plate.

