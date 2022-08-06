Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last WNBA season. But the emotions that are likely to come when she plays what could be her final game in Seattle? Bird has no idea what that’ll be like. Bird will play the final regular-season home game of her career on Sunday when the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm have clinched a playoff spot, but with the WNBA’s new playoff format, there’s no guarantee the Storm will end up with a home game in the first round.

